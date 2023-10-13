Headlines

Lifestyle

World’s most expensive hotel room per night costs more than a BMW SUV, know price, what makes it special

The most costly hotel in the world is not on land but rather in a submarine called Lover’s Deep beneath the water.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 01:19 PM IST

One always prefers to travel in luxury, frequently booking expensive or opulent hotel rooms to further enhance the trip experience. Money may not be able to purchase happiness, but it can certainly buy you a wonderful time in one of the most opulent hotel suites on earth. So, if you're looking for your next luxurious holiday and money is no object for you, here’s the world’s most expensive room in the world. 

The most costly hotel in the world is not on land but rather in a submarine called Lover’s Deep beneath the water, in St. Lucia, an island nation in the West Indies in the eastern Caribbean Sea on the border with the Atlantic Ocean. 

The Lover’s Deep St. Lucia Submarine – The Underwater Hotel is the world’s most expensive hotel. You will be shocked to know how much it costs per night. The hotel can be moored near the coastal reef off the coast of St. Lucia or near a sunken battleship in the Red Sea. 

Lovers can spend the day submerged amid the beautiful marine life the serene blue hues of the ocean, and the elegant interiors of their own private submarine hideaway for $292,000 (Rs 2,43,06,518)per night, as per The Guardian Life. The price of the room per night costs as much as the most powerful and expensive SUV, the new BMW XM with a starting price of $159,995. 

The vessel's open-plan interiors provide views of the ocean from every area, including the mini bar, two-person toilet, and comfortable double bed. Because you are travelling, this vista may include everything from shipwrecks and coral to pristine expanses of blue. Although you can technically be picked up from wherever you choose, the Caribbean island of St. Lucia is where you should board.

The captain, chef, and personal butler are the three crew members on board Lover's Deep, and they all live in separate, soundproof quarters at the opposite end of the vessel to preserve visitor privacy. 

