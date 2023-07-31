World's most expensive divorce is worth Rs 600000 crore, who were the couple? Details inside

When the divorce was announced, everyone wanted to know the alimony amount, as we were talking about one of the richest people in the world.

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone in deep shock when they took to Twitter on May 4, 2021, about their decision to split after remaining married for 27 years.

When the divorce was announced, everyone wanted to know the alimony amount, as we were talking about one of the richest people in the world. While the exact alimony amount in Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce was not disclosed in the media, reports state that Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, made a substantial payment to his ex-wife, Melinda Gates.

Bill Gates gave an estimated sum of 73 billion USD i.e. Rs 6 lakh crore to Melinda Gates, making her one of the wealthiest women in the world.

Bill Gates' net worth, as of now, stands at 119.4 billion dollars, as per Forbes.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple announced in a joint statement on May 3, 2021. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are parents to three children - Jennifer Gates, Rory Gates, and Phoebe Gates.

