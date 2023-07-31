World's most expensive divorce is worth Rs 600000 crore, who were the couple? Details inside

Headlines

Ratan Tata named this iconic SUV to honour former employee, know the story of Tata Sumo

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

ISIS behind Pakistan suicide blast that killed at least 44, says police

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s purrfect workout! Watch her sweating it out with pet cat Gelato

Meet India’s highest taxpayer and it’s not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Singhania or Dilip Shanghvi

Meet Karnataka's richest man who is IIT Kanpur grad, runs Rs 1.49 lakh crore company; his net worth is...

10 Superfoods to increase blood count

Pregnancy diet: Most important nutrients for expecting mothers

Weight loss tips: Eat mushrooms to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Lalu Yadav warns PM Modi, assures I.N.D.I.A. alliance victory in Lok Sabha 2024

Pakistan Blast: At least 40 dead, dozens injured in deadly bomb blast at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Manipur Violence: I.N.D.I.A. alliance MPs meet governor; flag ‘pathetic condition’ of relief camps

Meet Atul Kapoor and Vijay Vikram Singh, Bigg Boss' voices, know how much they earn per season

Dia Mirza says she chose to be a 'part-time actor' for this reason: 'The only way I can safeguard...'

Once one of India’s richest actors with 7 cars, 25-room bungalow, India's first action star spent final years in chawl

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

World's most expensive divorce is worth Rs 600000 crore, who were the couple? Details inside

When the divorce was announced, everyone wanted to know the alimony amount, as we were talking about one of the richest people in the world.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates left everyone in deep shock when they took to Twitter on May 4, 2021, about their decision to split after remaining married for 27 years.  

When the divorce was announced, everyone wanted to know the alimony amount, as we were talking about one of the richest people in the world. While the exact alimony amount in Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' divorce was not disclosed in the media, reports state that Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, made a substantial payment to his ex-wife, Melinda Gates.

Bill Gates gave an estimated sum of 73 billion USD i.e. Rs 6 lakh crore to Melinda Gates, making her one of the wealthiest women in the world.

Bill Gates' net worth, as of now, stands at 119.4 billion dollars, as per Forbes. 

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates sent shockwaves when they announced their split after 27 years of being together.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage," the couple announced in a joint statement on May 3, 2021. "Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives. We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates are parents to three children - Jennifer Gates, Rory Gates, and Phoebe Gates.

READ | Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with helipad, swimming pool

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Verified: Government offering cheap Indian Oil, HP petrol pump dealerships online? Truth behind viral tweet

AAP to contest both Lok Sabha, Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh in 2024

Oppn INDIA members' visit to Manipur mere show-off: Anurag Thakur

Anurag Kashyap says Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Karan Johar's 'best' film: 'Laughed and cried, saw it twice'

Join debate, share experiences of Manipur visit: Union minister Anurag Thakur to Opposition

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE