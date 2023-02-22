World's first airbag jeans to protect motorcyclists announced, check prices

Representational image

Safety is the biggest concern while riding a bike. Generally, if there is an accident at low speed during car driving, then the passengers and the driver sitting inside the car remain safe to a great extent. But this does not happen with motorcyclists. Cars have many safety features like airbags but bikes cannot be provided with airbags. Keeping this in mind, a Swedish company has launched Airbag Jeans for bike drivers, which ensures the safety of the driver by applying immediately during any emergency or accident.

Swedish brand Mo'cycle has designed a pair of jeans that is equipped with an airbag feature. These jeans inflate within seconds of the bike rider falling down to provide protection to the lower body in case of an accident. These jeans equipped with airbags are just like normal pants, but a special fabric has been used in them. It is comfortable for the body while providing you with better protection while wearing.

First of all, let us tell you that a CO2 (Carbon Dioxide) cartridge has been given in this jeans, which is replaceable. Once used it has to be replaced again. Now let us tell you how these airbag jeans work. Actually, after wearing these jeans, the strip given in it has to be tied to any part of the bike like a shocker, frame or footrest etc. When the bike rider is driving and falls down due to an accident, the strip attached to the airbag gets pulled apart. Immediately after that, the information given in the jeans becomes active and gets deployed within a few seconds.

It can be used as normal jeans:

You must be thinking that, after all, how will this jeans be used when it is dirty, then what to do in that situation? So let us tell you that the company has prepared this airbag jeans in two parts. The first part is a regular, stretchy and ventilated jeans as we are used to. Just its fabric is slightly different. And the second part is the airbag module, which is placed inside the jeans. This module remains completely hidden before deployment. To wash the jeans, you just have to take out its airbag module by opening the chain, after that it can be washed like a normal denim jeans.

Handmade in Italy and France, these jeans are crafted for the best of looks and safety. To improve the safety of the knees, the company has used special Knee Protectors in this airbag, which provides more safety to the knees of the driver when he falls on the road during an accident. This airbag jeans is available in two colors black and blue.

What is the weight and price of this airbag jeans?

It should be noted that a force of approximately 88 pounds (40 kg) is needed to activate the airbag. Statistics of road accidents show that bike drivers are the most unsafe, in such a situation these airbag jeans are very useful. Its price has been fixed at $ 499, which, when converted to Indian currency, will be around Rs 41,317. The company will make this airbag jeans available for sale from next month.