World’s best sandwich, with unique recipe, made in this country, not US, UK, it’s from...

Sandwiches are one of the most common and loved items on the breakfast menu. Though it can be eaten anytime, this flavourful dish packs a variety, like veggies, meat, creams and sauces and what not. Made in minutes, the sandwich has gained immense popularity worldwide and has blended into the global food culture as its recipes take the form of different culinary traditions. Now, TasteAtlas, a popular food and travel guide, has released the list of 100 best sandwiches in the world in July 2025. The audience submitted their ratings which are a total of 16,551 based on which the list was prepared.

The sandwich which has ranked the best is Shawarma, a Middle East delicacy, and has now become popular in almost every country of the world. The two other sandwiches that closely trail behind the king of sandwiches are Banh Mi from Vietnam and Tombik Doner from Turkey.

What is Shawarma?

It is popularly seen as a wrap which consists of meat and vegetables often with a juicy taste and is categorised as a sandwich. It’s a popular street food which mainly contains thinly sliced and tender meat. How is Shawarma cooked? Any kind of meat can be used in Shawarma like lamb, turkey, chicken, beef, or a mix of meats. The crucial aspect of the meat in a Shawarma is that they are minutely minced and slow-cooked for hours and are moistened with the flavours of spices and other things to enhance flavour and create a glossy surface.

Though Vietnamese sandwich comes second, it has the most entries in the top 10 with a total of three sandwiches. India's Vada Pav has also improved its ratings with the increasing popularity and has moved up from the 39th position in the January rankings to 26th in the latest list.