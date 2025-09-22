World Rhino Day 2025: Explore 6 Indian destinations to spot the giant one-horned rhino

Building Systems Where Knowledge Never Dies
On World Rhino Day 2025, there are various destinations in India to see the magnificent one-horned rhino. These parks will provide unforgettable wildlife experiences.
Every year, World Rhino Day is celebrated on September 22nd. This day serves as a reminder to protect one of the most majestic animals, the Indian rhinoceros, also known as the great one-horned rhino. With its thick grey hide and a single horn, the Indian rhino possesses a gentle yet commanding presence.
After the tiger, Indian rhinos are among the most sought-after animals for travellers, photographers, and conservationists. They are primarily found in the swampy grasslands and riverine forests of northeastern India.
If you want to see these magnificent rhinos in the wild, here are six destinations in India where you might encounter them.
Kaziranga, known as the rhino capital of the world, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to nearly two-thirds of the planet’s Indian rhino population. You can explore on a jeep safari and see them grazing in the open grasslands, cooling off in muddy water, or simply strolling majestically.
Pobitora is located just an hour’s drive from Guwahati; this small sanctuary is famous for having the highest population of rhinos. This place is a favourite among day-trippers and travellers who want a quick but memorable wildlife experience.
Manas is nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas. Beyond rhinos, Manas is a treasure trove of biodiversity, home to golden langurs, elephants, and countless bird species.
Orang is a hidden gem in Assam’s wildlife treasure. With its mix of grasslands, rivers, and wetlands, the park is scenic, peaceful, and less crowded. Rhinos thrive here, and travellers can enjoy sightings without the rush of big tourist groups.
Dudhwa National Park, on the Indo-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, is the refuge of the Indian rhino. Which makes spotting even more exciting. You can see a massive rhino emerging from the tall grass.
Jaldapara has been a lesser-known rhino conservation for decades. Its grasslands and forests are home not just to rhinos but also elephants, gaurs, and peacocks. You can enjoy jeep and elephant rides, which are the best way to explore the park.
