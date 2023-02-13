World Radio Day 2023: Theme, origin, history and significance

File photo

Despite the popularity of web series, podcasts, and social media platforms like Twitter, still there are many people who continue to listen to their favourite radio stations every day. If you are one of them, then today is your day! World Radio Day is today, a time to honour the innovative medium. World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13 as a means of communication and expression.

The theme for the 12th edition of World Radio Day is "Radio and Peace". In 2011 UNESCO proclaimed to observe World Radio Day every year to celebrate the popular medium. During its 67th Session, the UN General Assembly endorsed the resolution adopted during the 36th session of the UNESCO General Conference, proclaiming 13 February, the day United Nations Radio was established in 1946, as World Radio Day.

The United Nations recognised the value of radio as a medium for fostering cross-cultural understanding and enhancing the spreading of accurate information.

The Latin word "radius," which means "spoke of a wheel, beam of light, or ray," is where the word "radio" originates. It was first used in communications in 1881 when Alexander Graham Bell, acting on the advice of French scientist Ernest Mercadier, changed the name of his photophone optical transmission method to "radiophone" (which means "radiated sound"). This innovation would not, however, be widely used.