World Post Day 2022: History, theme and importance

Every year, on October 9, people all across the globe celebrate World Post Day. The importance of postal to individuals and organisations is recognised on this special day. In addition, the goal is to increase awareness of the positive effects it has had on economic and social progress across the world.

The day is also observed as the anniversary of the UPU's founding. In 1874, Switzerland became the birthplace of the UPU, or Universal Postal Union.

On February 18, 1911, the first official airmail flight took conducted in India. On March 22, 1898, the Indian legislature enacted the Indian Post Office Act 1898. On July 1, 1898, it went into effect.

On November 21, 1947, Independent India got its first official postage stamp ever printed. The new postage stamp featured a design of the Indian flag with the nationalist cry "Jai Hind."

History

In order to commemorate the founding of the Universal Postal Union, World Post Day was established during the 1969 UPU Congress in Tokyo, Japan. This day is commemorated all around the world to honour the vital role that postal services play in our daily lives.

Theme

For 2022, "Post for Planet" will serve as the theme for World Post Day. As far as logistics go, The Post is unparalleled. More than 150 nations observe World Post Day annually with a wide range of events and activities. World Post Day is a paid holiday in several nations.