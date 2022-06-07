Search icon
World Poha Day: Why is it a good breakfast choice

Poha is an excellent breakfast food as it is easy to digest due to its high fiber content. It is light and can be easily digested by anyone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2022, 05:53 PM IST

(Image Source: Pixabay)

Today is World Poha Day. Well, when we talk of breakfast, we surely think of poha. And when we talk of poha, how can we forget our Indore city. Indore and poha have become synonymous and identity of each other. It is a cheap, tasty, accessible and low calorie breakfast. 

Poha is simply considered a perfect healthy breakfast. It is super easy to prepare and is also high in nutrients. Poha is also called flattened rice, and it is a trendy Indian breakfast choice. It is available in thin and thick varieties. Many people consider including poha for weight loss into their daily diet. 

Poha is an excellent breakfast food as it is easy to digest due to its high fiber content. It is light and can be easily digested by anyone without any issues. Eating poha for breakfast will also not make you feel bloated and have any digestive problems.

Nutritional benefits

100 g serving of poha contains 3.3 g fiber.

Poha is laden with iron. Iron is necessary for proper RBC development.

Poha is a good source of probiotics. Poha is made from fermentation, and hence it retains all of its good microbial growth. 

Poha contains up to 76.9 percent of natural carbohydrates and up to 23 percent of natural fats. Therefore, it will provide you with lots of energy. 

Poha is naturally gluten-free, therefore good for those people with gluten allergies.

Poha is naturally a highly nutritious, low-calorie food. This makes it an ideal fit for people trying to lose weight. 

Seven types of poha

Poha is prepared in seven ways in Indore. The specialty is that each one has its own different taste. 

