World Photography Day 2022: Date, history, significance of the day for photographers

File Photo

Photography has become synonymous to capturing life. From taking selfies to making videos of daily life, photography is a great way to captivate memories that can stay with you forever. In a move to pay tribute to the art of photography, the World Photography Day is observed on August 19.

It’s a day to honor all those who are passionate about photography. Its also an opportunity for them to share the pictures they have captured.

History of World Photography Day

The World Photography Day’s history dates back to 1837 when Frenchmen Joseph Nicephore Niepce and Louis Daguerre invented the ‘daguerreotype’. It was the world’s first-ever photographic process.

In January 9, 1939, the French Academy of Sciences officially endorsed the daguerreotype.

On August 19, 1839, the French government bought the patent for this device. The daguerreotype’s invention was then declared a gift to the world as it was made freely available to everyone.

Later, the day was marked as the World Photography Day.

Interestingly, the first durable colour photograph was captured in 1861 and the first digital photograph was created in 1957.

The digital camera was invented two decades later.

Significance of World Photography Day

The World Photography Day has been marked to celebrate the art of photography. It’s a celebration of the craft and skill of the people who indulge in photography. It also recognises how photography has evolved from mere documentation of historic events to capturing moments for making memories.

As Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms are becoming popular, youngsters have adopted photography as a hobby to be shared on these pages. The advancements in technological devices and the ease of their usage has led people to take up photography as a career.

Hence, the World Photography Day 2022 should be seen as an opportunity to exhibit talent and promote artwork.