World Pest Day 2022: History, significance, theme and purpose

World Pest Day 2022: World Pest Day or World Pest Awareness Day is celebrated every year on June 6. This day is dedicated to spread awareness about pest management and its benefits to maintain the quality of life of not only people but also trees and plants.

Experts from all over the world share their views on this issue in events organised on this day.

History of World Pest Day

World Pest Day was first observed in 2017, at an inaugural ceremony held at the Beijing Hotel on June 6, 2017. The Chinese Pest Control Association had initiated the event. It was co-sponsored by the Association of Asian and Oceania Pest Managers, the National Pest Management Association and the Confederation of European Pest Management Associations.

There are a total of 30 associations that drive the observance of the day, look into the threats caused by pests and look for solutions to eradicate them.

What are pests?

Insects adversely affect humans and their food or their living conditions. There are many types of pests. These prove to be dangerous for both crops and humans. Even some pests can cause damage to animals, clothing and even buildings.

Pests that are harmful

Caterpillars and locusts damage crops.

Rats damage stored food items.

Silverfish pierce clothes.

Termites damage timber.

Main purpose of this day

World Pest Day is celebrated around the world on June 6. The main objective of celebrating World Insect Day is to make people aware of health and diseases caused by insect and moths. World Pest Day is also very important for the people of India because diseases like dengue, malaria and chikungunya spread very quickly in our country.

Theme

The day will look at 'One World - Protecting Global Public Health through Professional Pest Management.'