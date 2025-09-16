World Ozone Day 2025: Meaning, history, theme and purpose; all you need to know

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case

Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade negotiations – Know all about his career and education

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemini AI saree trend: 'Itna lazy hai...'

From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Jai Ho: Top 7 Salman Khan movies with uplifting roles that carry deep emotional lessons

Is Ranbir Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and more celebs' obsession with matcha healthy as claimed? Check benefits, risks and more

Anurag Kashyap reveals Mohit Suri 'suffered' for 7 years to make 'Saiyaara', faced repeated rejections: 'Nobody understood…'

Google Gemini for Navratri: Try THESE 3 prompts to create vibrant chaniya-choli edits in seconds

Donald Trump's attempt to oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook fails ahead of key rate vote; what happens next?

M. S. Subbulakshmi birth anniversary: First musician ever to be awarded Bharat Ratna who also became first Indian to perform at United Nations

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna REVEAL if Shah Rukh Khan will join them for Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'Woh aayega stage pe toh...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case

ED summons cricketers Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa in illegal betting app case

Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade negotiations – Know all about his career and education

Who is Rajesh Agrawal? India’s Special Secretary leading India-US trade talks

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemini AI saree trend: 'Itna lazy hai...'

Ratan Tata's millennial friend Shantanu Naidu takes hilarious dig at viral Gemin

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeLifestyle

LIFESTYLE

World Ozone Day 2025: Meaning, history, theme and purpose; all you need to know

World Ozone Day reminds us how science uncovered the damage to Earth’s ozone layer, and how global cooperation turned that knowledge into one of the biggest success stories in environmental protection.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 11:45 AM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

World Ozone Day 2025: Meaning, history, theme and purpose; all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Every year on September 16, the world observes World Ozone Day, officially called the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. The day marks the anniversary of the Montreal Protocol of 1987, a landmark treaty where nations agreed to phase out harmful chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer.

Origins and significance

In the 1970s and 80s, scientists raised alarm about substances like CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) and halons, widely used in refrigerators, aerosols, and air conditioners. These chemicals were thinning the ozone layer, the Earth’s natural shield that protects us from harmful ultraviolet rays. The discovery of a giant 'ozone hole' over Antarctica highlighted the urgency.

To tackle this crisis, countries first adopted the Vienna Convention in 1985, followed by the Montreal Protocol in 1987. Today, the protocol is hailed as one of the most successful global environmental agreements, with every country on board.

Theme 2025

The theme for this year, 'From Science to Global Action,' celebrates the journey from discovery to action. It highlights how scientists identified the threat, and how governments, industries, and communities worked together to protect the planet.

This year is also special as it marks 40 years since the Vienna Convention. Thanks to collective action, nearly 99% of ozone-depleting substances have been phased out, and the ozone layer is on track to recover to 1980 levels by the middle of this century.

Why it still matters

Protecting the ozone layer means reducing the risks of skin cancer, cataracts, crop damage, and harm to marine life. Many ozone-depleting chemicals are also potent greenhouse gases, so phasing them out helps fight climate change too.

World Ozone Day is a powerful reminder that when science guides policy and global cooperation follows, real change is possible.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
AIIMS Delhi becomes first govt college to install da Vinci Robot to train doctors, nurses in surgery; check details
AIIMS Delhi becomes first govt college to install da Vinci Robot to train doctor
Hindi Diwas 2025: History, importance and why India celebrates on September 14
Hindi Diwas 2025: History, importance and why India celebrates on September 14
From Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Jai Ho: Top 7 Salman Khan movies with uplifting roles that carry deep emotional lessons
7 Salman Khan movies with uplifting roles that carry deep emotional lessons
ITR filing 2025 deadline on Sept 15: Check step-by-step guide to file income tax returns, penalty and more
ITR filing 2025 deadline on Sept 15: Check step-by-step guide to file income tax
Ananya Panday’s Maldives getaway is all about chic fits, poolside glam and sunset magic; SEE PICS
Ananya Panday’s Maldives getaway is all about chic fits, poolside glam
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE