World Ozone Day 2025: Meaning, history, theme and purpose; all you need to know

World Ozone Day reminds us how science uncovered the damage to Earth’s ozone layer, and how global cooperation turned that knowledge into one of the biggest success stories in environmental protection.

Every year on September 16, the world observes World Ozone Day, officially called the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. The day marks the anniversary of the Montreal Protocol of 1987, a landmark treaty where nations agreed to phase out harmful chemicals that were destroying the ozone layer.

Origins and significance

In the 1970s and 80s, scientists raised alarm about substances like CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) and halons, widely used in refrigerators, aerosols, and air conditioners. These chemicals were thinning the ozone layer, the Earth’s natural shield that protects us from harmful ultraviolet rays. The discovery of a giant 'ozone hole' over Antarctica highlighted the urgency.

To tackle this crisis, countries first adopted the Vienna Convention in 1985, followed by the Montreal Protocol in 1987. Today, the protocol is hailed as one of the most successful global environmental agreements, with every country on board.

Theme 2025

The theme for this year, 'From Science to Global Action,' celebrates the journey from discovery to action. It highlights how scientists identified the threat, and how governments, industries, and communities worked together to protect the planet.

This year is also special as it marks 40 years since the Vienna Convention. Thanks to collective action, nearly 99% of ozone-depleting substances have been phased out, and the ozone layer is on track to recover to 1980 levels by the middle of this century.

Why i t s till m atters

Protecting the ozone layer means reducing the risks of skin cancer, cataracts, crop damage, and harm to marine life. Many ozone-depleting chemicals are also potent greenhouse gases, so phasing them out helps fight climate change too.

World Ozone Day is a powerful reminder that when science guides policy and global cooperation follows, real change is possible.