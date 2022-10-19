World Osteoporosis Day 2022: Know all about its history, significance and theme

world osteoporosis day 2022

World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated every year on October 20 across the world. The purpose of this is to create awareness about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of disease. Osteoporosis can be debilitating both physically and mentally. Loss of independence and mobility can lead to mental health problems.

History of World Osteoporosis Day

World Osteoporosis Day was first observed in 1996 by the National Osteoporosis Society of the United Kingdom. The campaign was also supported by the European Commission. Not much was known about osteoporosis as a disease until 1994. In 1998, two major organizations took the responsibility of spreading global awareness. After which the IOF was formed. The World Health Organization came forward to help IOF spread information and awareness related to the disease.

Significance of World Osteoporosis Day

World Osteoporosis Day is observed to raise awareness about disease prevention. It is essential to understand the risk factors, possible symptoms, and treatment options for the disease. It also raises awareness about getting tests done regularly. So that the disease can be detected at an early stage. so that treatment can be started early.

Theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2022

The theme of World Osteoporosis Day 2021 is "Step Up For Bone Health". This theme has been chosen to encourage people around the world to check for bone density and bone health status regularly (especially people above 50) and inculcate a healthy lifestyle to strengthen bone health.

The theme "Step Up For Bone Health" appeals the global healthcare organizations and policymakers to create better opportunities and accessible facilities for everyone to avail of timely diagnosis and treatment to prevent torments of osteoporosis and its complications. Getting bone density tests done regularly and including foods that promote better bone health in your diet is important.