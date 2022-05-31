World No Tobacco Day 2022: Quotes, wishes, WhatsApp messages and more

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 31, 2022, 06:04 AM IST

World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 every year to raise awareness about the damage caused by consuming tobacco.

According to WHO, tobacco use kills more than 80 lakh people around the world each year.

Smoking any kind of tobacco reduces lung capacity and increases the severity of respiratory diseases. This year, the theme of World no Tobacco Day is “Protect The Environment”.

World No Tobacco Day 2022: Quotes

1. "Smoking is an expenditure beyond your need." – Unknown

2. "If you’re thinking about smoking think again." – Unknown

3. "Smoking is like cutting onions…it affects you and the people beside you." – Unknown

4. "Tobacco is the only industry that produces products to make huge profits and at the same time damage the health and kill their consumers." - Margaret Chan

5. "Giving up doesn’t always mean you are weak, sometimes it means you are strong enough and smart enough to let go." – Unknown

Wishes and messages

1. Tobacco is a terrorist that makes you hollow day by day and then end your life. We wish you a healthy Anti-Tobacco Day!

2. Habits can have a significant impact over one's life, choose wisely. Say no to tobacco.

3. Tobacco kills more people than any other addiction and it’s time we educate people young and old people alike to stay away from tobacco. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

4. Your family and friends need you. Save their lives and save yours. Happy World No Tobacco Day!

5. The journey of thousand miles starts with a single step….. take the first step to your goal by saying no to tobacco.

Slogans

1. Be Smart, Don’t Start.

2. If you love your family then say no to smoking and tobacco.

3. Sometimes quitters do win.

4. Smoking thrills, but it also kills.

5. Tar the roads, not your lungs.