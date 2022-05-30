World No Tobacco Day 2022: History, theme, significance of observing the day globally

File Photo

The World No Tobacco Day is observed on May 31 every year. The day was set by member states of the World Health Organisation in 1987. The main aim of this day is to create awareness about the ill effects of tobacco, the disease it can cause and the preventable measure.

On this day, global attention is drawn upon the dangers of using tobacco, the business practices of tobacco manufacturers and the steps taken by the WHO to combat the tobacco epidemic. Due importance is given to educate people about what they can do to promote healthy living.

This year, the WHO along with several health champions will focus upon highlighting the ways in which tobacco harms the environment we live in.

The global campaign on tobacco day this year will focus on raising awareness about the environmental impact of the entire tobacco cycle, including cultivation, production and distribution to the toxic waste generation.

It will also highlight ways in which tobacco industry is trying to greenwash its reputation.

Significance of World No Tobacco Day

According to WHO Director General - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, smokers have up to 50 per cent higher risk of developing severe disease and even death due to coronavirus.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the usage of tobacco can cause four major non-communicable diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.

History of World No Tobacco Day

The World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38 in 1987. The Resolution passed called upon declaring April 7, 1988 as the ‘world no smoking day’.

Resolution WHA42.19 was finally passed in 1988 which called upon celebrating the World No Tobacco Day every year on May 31.

Theme of World No Tobacco Day

The World No Tobacco Day is observed on a different theme every year. The man aim is to create awareness about use of any form of tobacco and the ill effects that come by being exposed to passive smoking.

This year, the theme for the World No Tobacco Day is ‘Protect the environment'.