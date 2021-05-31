World No Tobacco Day 2021: Can smoking increase your risk of contracting COVID-19? Here's what experts say

If you smoke tobacco, then it is high time to crush and throw it away forever as health experts on Sunday warned that it can put you at high risk of COVID-19 by affecting your body's immunity. According to experts, smoking impairs lung function, thereby reducing immunity and making it harder for the body to fight off various diseases.

"In general smokers have depressed or disturbed immune systems in the form of non-specific immune defence mechanisms in the body like natural killer cells, mast cells, and macrophages," Anshuman Kumar, Director Surgical Oncology, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, New Delhi said.

"Smoking slows down the formation of specific defence mechanisms in the form of cellular (T cells, B cells), humoral circulating antibodies," Kumar added.

Today, on World No Tobacco Day, which is observed on May 31 every year, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General said that smokers have up to a 50 percent higher risk of developing severe disease and death from COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, tobacco use is a major risk factor for the four main Non-communicable Diseases (NCDs) -- cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic lung disease, and diabetes.

Apart from these diseases, smoking tobacco can also affect your gums and lead to several gum-related diseases. Therefore, experts find a need for smokers to visit a counsellor or a mental health expert as individually delivered smoking cessation counselling can help them quit this unhealthy habit.

Tobacco cessation therapy is majorly divided into two parts -- psycho counseling and medicinal therapy.