World Music Day 2023: Arijit Singh to Guru Randhawa, Bollywood singers who own expensive cars

World Music Day 2023: Bollywood singers who own expensive cars

World Music Day is a global celebration of the power and influence of music. Every year, on the 21st of June, musicians and music lovers come together to honor the art form that transcends boundaries and touches the hearts of millions. In Bollywood, the Hindi film industry, music plays a vital role in shaping the narrative and creating unforgettable moments on screen. On this World Music Day, let's take a closer look at some of the Bollywood singers who not only have a melodious voice but also own some of the most extravagant and expensive cars.

Arijit Singh: Known for his soulful voice, Arijit Singh has captured the hearts of music lovers with his emotional renditions. When it comes to cars, Arijit owns a stunning black Mercedes-Benz S-Class. This luxury sedan is known for its elegance, comfort, and powerful performance.

Guru Randhawa: Guru Randhawa has gained tremendous popularity with his Punjabi pop music, fusing traditional Punjabi beats with contemporary sounds. Known for his stylish persona, Randhawa owns a range of luxury cars, including a Bentley Continental GT. The Bentley brand is synonymous with sophistication and grandeur, reflecting Randhawa's refined taste and success in the music industry.

Sunidhi Chauhan: Sunidhi Chauhan is known for her powerful vocals and versatile singing abilities. Her car of choice is the luxurious BMW 7 Series, which offers a blend of elegance, comfort, and advanced technology. It perfectly complements Sunidhi's talent and status in the music industry.

Shreya Ghoshal: Shreya Ghoshal's melodious voice has made her one of the most sought-after playback singers in Bollywood. Her car collection includes a stunning white Jaguar XJL. This luxury sedan combines elegance, performance, and advanced features, reflecting Shreya's graceful and enchanting singing style.

Sonu Nigam: Sonu Nigam's soul-stirring voice has earned him numerous accolades and a massive fan following. His car collection features the iconic Rolls-Royce Phantom, a symbol of opulence and grandeur. This luxury car perfectly complements Sonu's magnificent singing talent.

Badshah: Renowned for his catchy rap songs and peppy beats, Badshah has become a household name in the Indian music industry. With his massive success, Badshah has acquired an impressive car collection, which includes a stunning Lamborghini Huracan. This sleek and powerful sports car perfectly matches his energetic and dynamic persona, making heads turn whenever he hits the road.