World Mosquito Day 2022: Know how to protect yourself from vector-borne diseases

Despite their tiny size, mosquitoes are known to be responsible for millions of deaths every year. They are counted amongst the world’s most lethal insects as they can cause many deadly diseases. World Mosquito Day is observed to recognise the anniversary of the discovery that mosquitoes transmit the parasite that causes malaria.

The day has been marked to honour British doctor, Sir Ronald Ross on August 20 every year.

Dr Ross was responsible for making the discovery that female mosquitoes are responsible for causing malaria in 1897. The main aim of the day is to create awareness about the need to prevent diseases caused by mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes transmit many diseases, including the dengue fever, Zika, malaria, yellow fever and West Nile virus among others.

According to the National Health Portal of India, the Anopheles, Aedes and Culex mosquitoes act like vendors causing spread of vector-borne diseases

Interestingly, research unveiled that one in four people across the globe get sick by catching a disease from mosquitoes, including dengue and malaria.

These diseases can be prevented by using certain measures to keep the mosquitoes at bay. You can use mosquito nets, wear covered clothing, apply insect repellent at dusk and dawn as mosquitoes are most active during these times.

You can ensure protection from mosquitoes by using oil of lemon eucalyptus too.

If you are travelling, you can use drugs like mefloquine to prevent malaria and also get vaccines, including RTS,S or RIGEL – 003.

Make sure there is no standing water in your surroundings.

The world started fighting against mosquitoes in 2000. More than 7.6 million lives have been saved since then. Over 1.5 billion malaria cases have been prevented.

Disclaimer: The above mentioned details shouldn't be considered as medical advice. It is important to consult a doctor before taking any drugs.