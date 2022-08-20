World mosquito day 2022: History, significance and most dangerous kinds of mosquitoes

Travellers that are not immune and come from malaria-free areas are extremely vulnerable if they are infected with the disease.

World Mosquito Day, recognized each year on August 20, marks the anniversary of the discovery that mosquitoes transmit the parasite that causes malaria. The latest statistics show that approximately 435,000 people die of malaria every year. Not only this but there are believed to be approximately 219 million cases of malaria every year across the world. Malaria can be found in over 100 countries. It is a condition that typically impacts the world's tropical areas.

World Mosquito Day: History

On this day in 1897, Sir Ronald Ross discovered the malaria parasite in the stomach tissue of an Anopheles mosquito. His work later confirmed that mosquitoes are the vector that carries this devastating parasite from human to human. Malaria is a disease that mosquitoes carry, which is caused by a parasite. It is curable and preventable, yet sadly, it still threatens the lives of millions of people across the globe. It is important to note that not all mosquitoes transmit malaria; only infected female anopheles can transmit this to humans.

World Mosquito Day: Significance

Through the global fight against mosquitoes since 2000, over 7.6 million lives have been saved, and 1.5 billion malaria cases have been prevented till now.

The most dangerous kinds of mosquitoes

Mosquitoes are dangerous because of their ability to carry and transmit diseases.

Tiny killers and killjoys

These mosquitos are responsible for over 1 million deaths each year. In addition to spreading deadly diseases like malaria, yellow fever, and dengue, these small insects can have a big impact on a person’s health and wellbeing.

Aedes Albopictus: Asian Tiger Mosquito

These mosquitoes have a nasty habit of feeding on the lower extremities, so they can be difficult to spot. And their bites are barely perceptible. They have striking white stripes, including one white stripe down the middle of its back. They are larger and more intensely black than Aedes aegypti, but with the same pointed abdomen.

Culex Pipiens: Northern House Mosquito

This is usually the one you will hear buzzing in your ear at night. It will overwinter in your attic if it can. This species feeds on humans. The mosquitoes typically lay their eggs in dirty water, ditches, and shallow ruts.

Anopheles quadrimaculatus: Common Malaria Mosquito

Females feed on humans and other mammals, usually in the evening. They prefer to lay eggs in freshwater ponds, streams, and lakes. Last year, 438,000 people died worldwide from malaria, mostly in Africa and Southeast Asia, according to WHO.