World Milk Day 2022: Know date, theme, significance and more

File photo

World Milk Day is celebrated every year on June 1. It is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food.

The day is intended to provide an opportunity to bring attention to activities that are connected with the dairy sector. The day has been observed on June 1 each year since 2001.

According to the official website by FAO, the idea of World Milk Day is to celebrate the contributions of the milk and dairy sector to the world.

READ | Man gets Rs 35 refund from Railways after 5-year fight, helps other 3 lakh people

"The benefits of milk and dairy products have been actively promoted around the world, including how dairy supports the livelihoods of one billion people," reads the statement.

Significance

The main of World Milk Day is to raise public awareness about the value of milk in people's lives. It is the first meal consumed by a kid after birth, and it may be the only food consumed throughout life.

Theme

The theme of World Milk Day 2022 is to bring attention to the climate change crisis and how the dairy sector can reduce its impact on the planet.

The aim is to achieve 'Dairy Net Zero' by reducing greenhouse gas emissions over the next 30 years and improving waste management in order to make the dairy sector sustainable.

READ | Buying a new car, bike to get costlier from June 1