World Milk Day 2020: History, significance and this year's theme

June 1 is observed as World Milk Day with the aim to raise awareness about milk and its importance as a global food.

In the last few years, India has become the largest producer of milk in the world with over 150 million tonnes of production and per capita availability of over 300 grams per day.

Established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as global food, World Milk Day is been observed on June 1 each year since 2001.

World Milk Day 2020 Theme

This year, the initiative has completed 20 long years, the theme is simply called 'the 20th Anniversary of World Milk Day'. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no major events have been organised by the committee but the Global Dairy Platform has been asking the participants to talk about the benefits of dairy and along with highlighting the problems in accessing milk and dairy products in several parts of the world.

Significance of World Milk Day

World Milk Day in India especially is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. Mik and dairy is a major part of lives in India and this day gives them the opportunity to discuss various aspects of milk & dairy products in India.

The day encourages the benefits of dairy products related to health and nutrition, effectiveness and attainability, and the passion of the sectors and commitment to feeding our communities.

Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah took to twitter to wish people on the occasion of World Milk Day. "Greetings on World Milk Day.The day recognizes the importance of milk as a global food, and celebrates the dairy sector.India being the largest milk producer in the world, dairying holds a special place in our rural economy. #WorldMilkDay", he wrote

To make this day even more special, donate milk packets to people who are in need due to the outbreak of coronavirus.