World mental health day: 6 inspiring quotes on mental health

The World Mental Health Day theme for 2022 is "Mental Health in an Unequal World"

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:44 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Mental health has come a long way since the early nineties when the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) officially established the day. And, since then it is celebrated every year on October 10.

It is observed with the need to eliminate the stigma and advance awareness and treatment of mental illness has never been greater.

A few inspiring quotes for World mental health day 2022

“Health does not always come from medicine. Most of the time. It comes from peace of mind, peace in the heart, peace in the soul. It comes from laughter and love.”

"Mental health…is not a destination, but a process. It’s about how you drive, not where you’re going." — Noam Shpancer, PhD

"Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves." ― Henry David Thoreau

"You are not your illness. You have an individual story to tell. You have a name, a history, a personality. Staying yourself is part of the battle." — Julian Seifter

"Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light." — Albus Dumbledore

"Just because no one else can heal or do your inner work for you doesn’t mean you can, should, or need to do it alone." – Lisa Olivera

 

