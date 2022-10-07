World mental health day 2022: History, significance, objective and theme

Photo: Pixabay

World Mental Health Day is on October 10 and as our understanding of mental health grows, we grow along with it. Our self-awareness and sensitivity towards it have changed things for the better. Our language surrounding mental health has improved as words like “crazy” and “lunatic” are used less flippantly and we come to better understand that they can be unintentionally hurtful and stigmatizing. While we’ve learned a lot, there’s still so much more we can do to evolve as a society.

World mental health day: History

Mental health has come a long way since the early nineties when the World Federation of Mental Health (WFMH) officially established the day. And, since then it is celebrated every year on October 10.

World mental health day: Significance

It is observed with the need to eliminate the stigma and advance awareness and treatment of mental illness has never been greater.

This day reminds you that whatever you're going through, you're not alone. Too often we think that we're the only ones facing a hard time. It's uplifting to know that other people have gone through it and made it out to the other end. It reminds you that you can overcome your own pain.

World mental health day 2022: Objective

The objective of World Mental Health Day celebration is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health.

World mental health day 2022: Theme

The World Mental Health Day theme for 2022 is "Mental Health in an Unequal World' and has been officially announced by The World Federation for Mental Health.