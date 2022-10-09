Search icon
World mental health day 2022: Are women more prone to mental health disorders in 21st century?

The mental health crisis can affect women completely differently than men. Mental health and empowerment are essential needs for women.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 09, 2022, 02:58 PM IST

Photo: Pixabay

When it comes to recognizing gender differences and acknowledging a male dominant society the light of women's mental health remains quite complicated those who identify as women are, especially vulnerable as they may also be dealing with unique health concerns. In addition to possible rejection from their families, discrimination, violence and hate crimes women face judgments from others that are often contentious and significantly affect mental health self-worth and self-confidence.

Results showed that until the age of 12 there was virtually no difference in confidence between boys and girls. But, by the age of 14, the average girl was far less confident than the average boy.

Generally, women's mental health tends to suffer because of low self-esteem low self-worth and lack of confidence that develops during their teen years and perpetuates into adulthood. As adult women impose pressure on themselves within the community.

Workplace and at home trying to balance multiple roles creates conflict a lack of work-life balance can create additional stress and a higher identity cost for women.

Transgender women often struggle to find housing jobs and financial stability as they face discrimination.

The pandemic has created a situation where alarming trends are having a disproportionately negative effect on women professional women have been taking on increased demands to accommodate child care and homeschooling when cases are reported or an outbreak is declared. Another repercussion of the pandemic is that domestic violence and abuse sometimes referred to as intimate partner violence has increased by 20 per cent during quarantine and lockdowns the pressure of isolation increased.

Stress economic woes and joblessness combined with a lack of helpful resources such as shelters medical facilities and social agencies plus an increase in alcohol consumption which has ties to aggression is taking its toll.

