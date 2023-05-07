Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 07, 2023, 06:02 AM IST

World Laughter Day 2023: How laughter helps our brain reduce stress?

Regardless of the difficulties life may throw at you, laughing them away can be a potent mantra for reducing stress and fostering pleasure. A happier existence and a more upbeat outlook can result from laughing more. Laughter has a psychological impact on the body and can help people recover from grief by making them feel happier and more energised.

Laughing can also improve physical health by easing pain and boosting the immune system. World Laughter Day strives to increase awareness of the value of happiness and the various advantages of laughing. Every year on the first Sunday in May, people all across the world observe World Laughter Day.

This laughter day we are going to tell you about the several physical and mental health benefits, including reducing stress.

Here are some pointers on how laughter can help reduce stress:

1. Laughter releases endorphins, which are natural chemicals that make us feel good and reduce stress.

2. Laughing helps to relax the muscles in the body, which can help to reduce tension and relieve stress.

3. Laughter can improve your mood and help you feel more positive, which can help to reduce stress and anxiety.

4. Laughing with others can help to build social connections and reduce feelings of loneliness, which can also contribute to stress reduction.

5. Watching or listening to something funny, such as a comedy show or podcast, can help to distract you from stressful thoughts and situations.

6. Making time for laughter and humor in your daily life can help you maintain a positive outlook and better cope with stressors.

7. It's important to note that laughter should not be used as the sole solution to managing chronic or severe stress. In these cases, seeking support from a mental health professional may be necessary.