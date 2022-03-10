World Kidney Day 2022: Here's how you can keep your kidneys healthy

Today, on March 10 we are celebrating World Kidney Day 2022. Every year on the second Thursday of March this day is celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of our kidneys and how to prevent kidney-related diseases.

This year's theme for World Kidney Day 2022 is 'Bridge the knowledge gap to better kidney health'. We often tend to ignore our kidney health, unknowingly how important this organ is for us to stay healthy. World Kidney Day was first observed in 2006 in 66 countries.

The aim behind celebrating this day is to make people aware of kidney-related problems and the treatments available for them. Here we bring before you some lifestyle related tricks to maintain kidney health and at the same time we will also tell you what food you should eat to keep the kidney healthy and which food you should avoid.

Exercise regularly

Kidneys are vital organs responsible for removing waste, filtering blood and regulating the electrolyte levels in the body.

Regularly exercise helps us maintain healthy heart and normal blood pressure which are essential for healthy kidneys.

Foods to include in diet

Maintaining a proper and healthy diet is important to ensure the smooth functioning of the kidneys.

Dark leafy greens and foods rich in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals are essential for kidneys.

Apples are a must-have in diet. Pectin in them prevents kidney damage. Berries also protect the cell from damage.

Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day to keep your kidneys healthy and help them function effectively.

Consuming at least eight glasses of water daily is recommended. You can also have lemon drinks.

The high levels of citrate in lemon drinks can keep kidney stones at bay.

Cranberry juice is also advisable to prevent any urinary tract infections.

Foods to avoid

In case of kidney-related disease, don't take avocados, oranges and bananas as they are rich in potassium.

Avoid consuming whole wheat bread as it contains a higher amount of phosphorous, potassium and sodium.

Limit your dairy intake to prevent the build-up of phosphorus and protein waste in the body.