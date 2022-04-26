World Immunisation Week 2022: Why getting vaccinated is necessary

(Image Source: Reuters)

World Immunisation Week 2022. Every year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) celebrates April 24 to April 30 as the 'World Immunisation Week'. The main objective of this week is to promote the use of vaccine as much as possible.

It helps to take necessary collective action towards vaccination so that people of all ages can be vaccinated and they can be protected from serious infectious diseases. Like every year, WHO has chosen a special theme for World Immunisation Week 2022. The theme of this year is 'Long life for all'. So here, let us know why vaccination is necessary and when should one be vaccinated.

Why is vaccination necessary?

Vaccination is necessary to prevent many diseases and infections. Getting vaccinated is very important for everyone. It provides the body's immunity strength to fight against the diseases. Vaccines are given to a newborn baby as soon as it is born, so that it can be protected from death due to diseases.

Vaccines save lives. In case of illness, it saves it from taking a serious form. When you get vaccinated, your body has the ability to fight against serious infectious diseases. Today, most people have understood the importance of vaccination to protect against Covid-19 virus and are coming forward to take the vaccine.

However, even today there is a lack of awareness among people about vaccination and due to lack of information, people fall prey to serious diseases which sometimes even causes death. It is very important to get vaccinated for children as well as adults. Vaccines will keep your children safe from diseases like measles, polio, tetanus, rubella, pneumonia etc.

When and which vaccine should be given

Tetanus vaccine must be taken immediately if one gets wounded by iron metal or gets any kind of serious injury.

Women should keep getting all the necessary vaccinations during pregnancy as prescribed by the doctors.

People above 18 years of age should get the hepatitis B vaccine. The liver is damaged if the hepatitis vaccine is not taken.

The varicella vaccine or anti chickenpox vaccine is given as a shot when kids are between 12 and 15 months old.

The kids get a booster shot for further protection from chickenpox at 4 to 6 years of age.

Kids who are older than 6 but younger than 13 and have not had chickenpox or taken vaccine should get 2 doses given 3 months apart.