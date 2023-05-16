World Hypertension Day: 5 lifestyle changes to lower your risk of high blood pressure

Millions of individuals in India are affected by the widespread health issue known as hypertension, often known as high blood pressure. At least one in four persons in India are thought to have hypertension, according to the World Health Organisation. However, only 12% of them are able to keep their blood pressure under control.

According to the WHO, India wants to reduce the prevalence of hypertension (high blood pressure) by 25% from present levels by 2025. Blood pushing against artery walls with an excessive amount of force is known as hypertension. However, people can undertake lifestyle changes to lower their chance of developing hypertension.

Here are five recommended lifestyle changes:

Maintain a Healthy Weight: Being overweight or obese significantly increases the risk of developing high blood pressure. By maintaining a healthy weight, you can reduce the strain on your cardiovascular system and lower blood pressure. Focus on a balanced diet that includes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Additionally, engage in regular physical activity to support weight management.

Adopt a Balanced Diet: A heart-healthy diet, known as the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet, has been shown to effectively lower blood pressure. It emphasizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and low-fat dairy products while limiting sodium, saturated fats, and cholesterol. Reduce your intake of processed foods, fast food, and sugary beverages, as they tend to be high in sodium and unhealthy fats.

Limit Sodium Intake: High sodium intake is strongly associated with hypertension. Reduce your consumption of salty foods, such as processed meats, canned soups, fast food, and snacks like chips. Be mindful of hidden sources of sodium in condiments, sauces, and restaurant meals. Aim to consume no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, or even less if you have high blood pressure.

Engage in Regular Physical Activity: Regular exercise is a key component of maintaining a healthy lifestyle and reducing blood pressure. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity each week. Activities like brisk walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, or dancing can be beneficial. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any exercise program.

Manage Stress Levels: Chronic stress can contribute to high blood pressure. Find healthy ways to manage and reduce stress in your life. This may include engaging in relaxation techniques like deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, or tai chi. Additionally, consider activities that bring you joy and help you unwind, such as hobbies, spending time with loved ones, or engaging in nature.