World Hindi Day 2023: Wishes, quotes, WhatsApp messages and greetings to share with your loved ones

World Hindi Day 2023

Undoubtedly, the English language is dominated all over the world and most people use the English language for general conversation, but there is a long list of people who love the Hindi language. Not only in India, but the Hindi language is very much liked in many countries. January 10 is considered very special for lovers of the Hindi language because on this day World Hindi Day i.e.Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated. The purpose of celebrating this day is to make people around the world aware of the importance of the Hindi language and to promote it. Actually, in the countries of the world where there are embassies of India, various programs are organized to celebrate this day with enthusiasm. Along with this, special programs are organized for World Hindi Day in government offices and universities across the country.

Also read: World Hindi Day 2023: How to send Vishwa Hindi Diwas stickers and GIFs from WhatsApp?

World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on January 10, all over the world, while Hindi Day is celebrated on September 14, every year in India. For Hindi lovers, this day is no less than a celebration, so people congratulate each other.

Here are some WhatsApp messages that you send to your loved ones on the occasion of World Hindi Diwas.

World Hindi Diwas 2023: Quotes

Hindi is a living language. The country's reputation will fly high along with it. -Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

When we dedicate our life to mother Hindi, mother tongue Hindi, then we can be called lovers of Hindi. -Seth Govind Das, Author

I respect all the languages of the world, but I cannot tolerate that Hindi is not respected in my country. - Vinoba Bhave

Hindi is the greatest language of the world. - Rahul Sankrityayan, Indian Writer

Hindi has been such a language since time immemorial that it did not boycott any word just because it was a foreign language. - Dr Rajendra Prasad, Former President of India

World Hindi Day 2023: WhatsApp Wishes and messages

Don’t be ashamed to speak Hindi. Hearty greetings to all of you on Hindi Day to all of you my friends.

Till Hindi is not made, the power of poor till then the country will not get freedom from poverty. Happy Hindi Diwas 2022!

Hindi has always been such a language that it never boycotted any word just because it's of foreign origin.

The occasion of Hindi Diwas reminds us all how beautiful the language is and we must always respect it. Happy Hindi Diwas 2022!

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, let us make everyone aware of the importance of Hindi in our lives. Happy Hindi Diwas!