World Hindi Day 2023: How to send Vishwa Hindi Diwas stickers and GIFs from WhatsApp?

World Hindi Day 2023

On the occasion of World Hindi Day, you can also send greetings to your relatives and friends through WhatsApp. The sticker feature was added in 2019 for Meta's most popular instant messaging app WhatsApp. Through this feature, you can send your favorite stickers to your loved ones. Also, you can World Hindi Diwas special GIF.

The WhatsApp Stickers and GIF feature is very easy to use. You will be able to use this feature by following some easy steps to open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. We will tell you how to download and send WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs through this article.

How to download World Hindi Diwas Stickers?

First of all, open the WhatsApp app on your Android smartphone.

After this, you go to an individual or group chat window.

Then you will see the option of emoji. Here you have to tap on “+”.

After that, you tap on “Get more stickers”.

It will redirect you to Google Play Store. Here you can search and download World Hindi Diwas 2023 Stickers.

After downloading and installing the sticker pack, you will find it in the My Stickers section of the WhatsApp app.

Then you can send these stickers to your friends and family members by going to your chat window.

Keep in mind that if you have removed the sticker pack from your phone, then you will not see these sticker packs in the My Stickers section of WhatsApp.

How to send GIFs?