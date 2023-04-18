World Heritage Day 2023: History, significance, theme and other important details

Representational Image

World Heritage Day, also known as International Monuments and Sites Day, is celebrated annually on April 18. The purpose of this day is to educate people about the value of preserving cultural artefacts and historic landmarks across the world. This international celebration honours the rich and varied cultural traditions of every nation and calls on its citizens to preserve them for future generations.

History

World Heritage Day was first suggested by ICOMOS (International Council on Monuments and Sites) in 1982 and adopted by UNESCO's General Conference the following year. Since its inception as a single day of commemoration in 1983, World Heritage Day has grown to become a major annual event.

Significance

The primary objective of this day is to promote understanding of the value of maintaining historic buildings and other cultural artefacts. The day is a chance to call attention to the need of preserving cultural artefacts from threats including natural catastrophes, industrialization, and urbanisation.

Theme for World Heritage Day 2023

"Heritage Changes" is the theme for World Heritage Day in 2023.

For World Heritage Day 2023, organisers choose to highlight the need of addressing climate change in light of cultural assets. From "Shared Cultures, Shared Heritage, Shared Responsibility" in 2020 to "Heritage for Generations" in 2018 to "Cultural Heritage & Sustainable Tourism" in 2017, the topic has always been on some part of cultural history.

Also, READ: Mahavastu tips: Balancing this zone in your house can fulfil all desires

Importance of World Heritage Sites

UNESCO designates some locations as having "Outstanding Universal Value" because of their cultural or ecological importance to humanity as a whole. Among them are natural landmarks, cultural practises, historical buildings, and archaeological sites.