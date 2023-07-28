World Hepatitis Day 2023: 5 tips to keep your liver healthy

Hepatitis viruses are a leading cause of liver disease, and they spread through contaminated food, water, and bodily fluids.

On World Hepatitis Day, observed on July 28th, 2023, it is crucial to raise awareness about liver health and the prevention of hepatitis. The liver is a vital organ that performs numerous essential functions in the body, including detoxification, metabolism, and nutrient storage. Keeping your liver healthy is paramount to overall well-being. Here are five essential tips to help you maintain a healthy liver:

1. Practice Safe Hygiene and Vaccination:

Hepatitis viruses are a leading cause of liver disease, and they spread through contaminated food, water, and bodily fluids. Practicing good hygiene is crucial to prevent hepatitis infections. Wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, especially before eating or preparing food. Avoid sharing personal items like toothbrushes and razors, as these can transmit the virus.

2. Maintain a Balanced Diet:

A well-balanced diet plays a crucial role in supporting liver health. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your daily meals. Avoid excessive consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks, and trans fats, as they can contribute to fatty liver disease and other liver-related issues.

3. Regular Exercise:

Regular physical activity is not only beneficial for your heart and overall health but also for your liver. Engaging in regular exercise can help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease, promote weight management, and improve insulin sensitivity. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week, such as brisk walking, swimming, or cycling.

4. Avoid Unnecessary Medications and Toxins:

Be cautious with the medications you take, and always follow your doctor's advice and prescribed dosages. Some medications can have adverse effects on the liver, especially when taken inappropriately or in combination with other substances like alcohol. Always inform your healthcare provider about any existing liver conditions before starting new medications.

5. Get Regular Health Check-ups:

Regular health check-ups are essential for early detection and prevention of liver-related issues. Schedule routine visits with your healthcare provider to monitor your liver health and discuss any concerns you may have. Early detection of liver problems can significantly improve treatment outcomes and prevent further complications.

