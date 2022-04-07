World Health Day: Know 5 easy ways to boost your immunity

There are a plethora of supplements and treatments on the market that claim to boost immunity. However, boosting your immune system is more difficult than you might imagine.

Your immune system is extremely intricate. From cold to the flu to COVID-19, it must be powerful and clever enough to combat a wide range of illnesses and infections, but not so powerful that it overreacts needlessly, leading to the development of autoimmune disorders. It is carefully controlled by a multitude of inputs in order to work in such a delicate equilibrium.

Maintain a healthy diet

A good diet, like other things in your body, is essential for a strong immune system. This involves getting lots of fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats into your diet. A balanced diet can assist guarantee you're getting enough of the micronutrients that play a part in immune system maintenance, in addition to giving your immune system the energy it requires.

Exercise everyday

Physical activity isn't just for toning muscles and de-stressing; it's also essential for staying healthy and sustaining a strong immune system. Exercise can help your immune system by improving your overall circulation, making it easier for immune cells and other infection-fighting compounds to move around your body.

Drink plenty of water

Water serves a variety of functions in the body, including immune system support. Lymph, a fluid in your circulatory system that transports essential infection-fighting immune cells across your body, is mostly water. Dehydration causes lymph to travel more slowly, which can contribute to immune system problems.

Sleep well

While sleep may not appear to be an active process, there are plenty of critical processes going on in your body when you aren't awake. Important infection-fighting chemicals, for example, are produced while you sleep.

Stress less

It's critical to understand how stress impacts your health, especially the influence it has on your immune system, whether it comes on suddenly or gradually.

When you're under a lot of stress, especially chronic stress that lasts a long time, your body responds by triggering a stress reaction. It's designed to assist you in dealing with the difficult situations that may arise. Unfortunately, this response weakens your immune system, making you more susceptible to infection or sickness.