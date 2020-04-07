World Health Day 2020: History, theme & significance

World Health Day is celebrated on 7th April each year. WHO started the World Health Day campaign way back in 1950 with the motive of promoting awareness about physical and mental health and offer the necessary support. The motive behind World Health Day was to make people understand the importance of universal health coverage.

This year's day is dedicated to nurses and midwives with an aim to remind world leaders of the critical role they play in keeping the world healthy.

WHO chose the year 2020 as the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife” to honour the 200th birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale.

This World Health Day, WHO is honouring the contribution which nurses and midwives are making in making the world a healthier place. 2020 is the International Year of the Nurse and the Midwife, and WHO wants to highlight the significant roles which these two play in making the world a better place.

Nurses and other health workers are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment, and care, leading community dialogue to address fears and questions and, in some instances, collecting data for clinical studies and World Health Day will highlight the current status of nursing and around the world.

This World Health Day, WHO is asking for support to ensure that the nursing and midwifery workforces are strong enough to make sure that everyone, everywhere gets the healthcare they need.