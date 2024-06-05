Twitter
HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

World Environment Day 2024: Date, history, significance and theme

World Environment Day serves as a wake-up call to redirect our attention to Mother Earth.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 06:27 AM IST

On June 5, World Environment Day is observed all across the world. The annual celebration is organised by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) to draw attention to the value of nature and spread awareness of its preservation. In light of the massive ecological calamity that humanity is facing as a result of increasing pollution, climate change, and ecological imbalance, World Environment Day serves as a wake-up call to redirect our attention to Mother Earth. Natural disasters and odd weather patterns are happening more frequently than before. Furthermore, there is a serious risk to human life from floods, rising temperatures, droughts, wildfires, and severe winds. Therefore, it is imperative that we begin protecting the environment and stop all activities that degrade the natural world.

History

The United Nations General Assembly established June 5 as World Environment Day, commemorating the start of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment in 1972. The first observance of World Environment Day took place in 1973. Also, the UN Environment Programme was founded as a result of another resolution adopted by the General Assembly on the same day, June 5, in 1972.

Significance

World Environment Day has grown into the world’s largest medium for environmental engagement, with a huge number of people from all over the world participating in activities to safeguard the environment. This day serves as a reminder to people that they have the power to create good change at the grassroots and community levels by making better choices and keeping a check on policies that harm the environment. The purpose of the day is to promote the importance of the environment and to inform people that they should not take nature for granted.

Theme

This year's theme is "Land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience," with the slogan "Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration."

 

 

 

 

