World Environment Day 2023: Why do we celebrated it on June 5?

World Environment Day provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together and take positive steps towards environmental sustainability.

Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise awareness and promote action for the protection of our environment. It is a day designated by the United Nations (UN) to encourage worldwide participation in environmental conservation efforts.

The primary objective of World Environment Day is to promote environmental awareness and encourage people, communities, and governments to take action towards sustainable development and the protection of our natural resources. The day serves as a platform to address pressing environmental issues and challenges, such as climate change, deforestation, pollution, and loss of biodiversity.

World Environment Day provides an opportunity for individuals and organizations to come together and take positive steps towards environmental sustainability. It aims to inspire people to make changes in their daily lives, such as adopting eco-friendly practices, reducing waste, conserving energy, and supporting initiatives that promote environmental protection.

Each year, World Environment Day has a specific theme that focuses on a particular environmental concern. The theme is chosen to highlight a significant issue that requires global attention and action. It helps to guide discussions, campaigns, and events held on this day, promoting targeted efforts to address the chosen theme.

By celebrating World Environment Day, we acknowledge the importance of our environment and recognize our responsibility to preserve it for future generations. It serves as a reminder that everyone has a role to play in creating a sustainable and healthy planet. Through collective action and individual efforts, we can make a positive impact and contribute to the preservation of our natural world.

