World Environment Day 2023: How severe is India’s water crisis, what we can do about it?

The Indus Valley Civilization peaked more than 2,500 years ago, when it strangely lost its effulgence and abruptly vanished. Many archaeologists think that people were driven to evacuate city sites due to a catastrophic water shortage brought on by either changing rivers or severe climate change. With the exception of the remnants it left behind, which were only found in the 20th century, the civilization all but vanished.

According to 2018 NITI Aayog report, nearly half of India's population, or 600 million people, experience serious water stress. Nearly three-fourths of rural families in India rely on water sources that pose a major health risk since they lack access to piped, drinkable water. that with a 25% share of the global total, India has surpassed all other countries as the world's greatest groundwater extractor. that 70% of our sources are polluted, and that pollution is causing our biggest rivers to die. India is experiencing its biggest water crisis in its history, according to its assessment.

Here are some measures that can be taken:

Water conservation and management: Implementing efficient water management techniques, such as rainwater harvesting, watershed management, and the rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, can help conserve water and recharge groundwater levels.

Improving irrigation practices: Encouraging the adoption of water-efficient irrigation systems, such as drip irrigation and precision farming, can reduce excessive water usage in agriculture.

Sustainable urban water management: Developing and implementing comprehensive water management plans in urban areas, including wastewater recycling and reuse, can reduce the strain on freshwater sources.

Promoting awareness and education: Creating awareness about the importance of water conservation through campaigns and educational programs can help instill responsible water usage practices in individuals and communities.

Strengthening water governance: Effective governance, regulation, and enforcement of water-related policies and laws are crucial to ensure sustainable water management. This includes promoting equitable distribution, addressing inter-state disputes, and holding polluters accountable.