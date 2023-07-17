Headlines

Lifestyle

World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

Emojis have become an integral part of modern communication, allowing us to express complex emotions quickly and succinctly.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:54 AM IST

Emojis have become an integral part of our daily digital communication. These small pictorial icons, originally developed in Japan, have evolved into a global language that transcends borders and language barriers. However, as we celebrate World Emoji Day in 2023, it's time to delve deeper into the fascinating world of emojis and uncover their hidden meanings. Brace yourself, as some of these interpretations might surprise you!

Face with Tears of Joy:

The widely used "Face with Tears of Joy" emoji is often perceived as an expression of extreme laughter or humor. However, it can also indicate relief, sarcasm, or even a cover-up for discomfort or awkwardness. It highlights the subtle nuances of human emotions that often get lost in translation.

Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes:

This emoji, with hearts for eyes, is commonly associated with romantic love or admiration. But its true meaning extends beyond that. It represents a deep affection or intense appreciation for something or someone, such as a passion for hobbies, food, art, or even a heartfelt connection with nature.

Unamused Face:

The "Unamused Face" emoji is often used to convey annoyance or disapproval. However, it can also imply skepticism, subtle mockery, or a touch of aloofness. It captures the complexities of human emotions, revealing our tendency to mask our true feelings under a guise of indifference.

Thinking Face:

The "Thinking Face" emoji with a raised hand to the chin is often seen as a representation of contemplation or deep thought. But it goes beyond that. It signifies curiosity, intellectual stimulation, and the quest for knowledge. It's a visual representation of the human desire to seek answers and unravel the mysteries of life.

Face Screaming in Fear:

The "Face Screaming in Fear" emoji is commonly associated with horror or extreme fright. However, its true meaning extends to surprise, astonishment, or even overwhelming excitement. It captures the rollercoaster of emotions experienced in unexpected situations, reminding us that fear and excitement can sometimes intertwine.

Smiling Face with Sunglasses:

The "Smiling Face with Sunglasses" emoji is often used to depict a cool, confident, or laid-back attitude. However, it can also symbolize hiding one's true emotions or intentions behind a facade of nonchalance. It serves as a reminder that appearances can be deceiving and that people often wear masks to protect their vulnerability.

