World Elephant Day 2022: History, significance to observe the day on August 12

Elephant is one animal that is loved, revered and respected by people of different cultures and traditions around the world. World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 annually to create awareness about the protection of elephants. On World Elephant Day 2022, we should aim to spread awareness about the endangered elephants.

World Elephant Day 2022: History

World Elephant Day was started as an initiative by two Canadian filmmakers, Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest pictures, and the Secretary General of Thailand’s Elephant Re-introduction Foundation - Sivaporn Dardaraanda. The first World Elephant Day was observed on August 12, 2012.

World Elephant Day 2022: Significance

Poaching, habitat loss and man-animal conflict are some of the issues elephants have to endure. African elephants are listed as ‘vulnerable’ and Asian elephants as ‘endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species.

Elephants are the world’s largest land animals. An adult elephant can reach 3 m tall and weigh up to 7,500 kg.

The giant animals lives on an average of 50-70 years wild. It needs up to 150 kg of food per day. They communicate through vibrations and their tucks are actually teeth.

In India, the elephant is a revered animal. We must come together to make the world a safe place for elephants.

Let us not deprive our future generations and come together to save elephants.

On the World Elephant Day 2022, we should pledge to protect the jumbos.