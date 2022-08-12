Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle

World Elephant Day 2022: History, significance to observe the day on August 12

World Elephant Day 2022 is being observed to create awareness about the protection of elephants across the globe. Read to know history, theme here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 12, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

World Elephant Day 2022: History, significance to observe the day on August 12
File Photo

Elephant is one animal that is loved, revered and respected by people of different cultures and traditions around the world. World Elephant Day is celebrated on August 12 annually to create awareness about the protection of elephants. On World Elephant Day 2022, we should aim to spread awareness about the endangered elephants. 

World Elephant Day 2022: History

World Elephant Day was started as an initiative by two Canadian filmmakers, Patricia Sims and Michael Clark of Canazwest pictures, and the Secretary General of Thailand’s Elephant Re-introduction Foundation - Sivaporn Dardaraanda. The first World Elephant Day was observed on August 12, 2012. 

READ | International Youth Day 2022: History, significance, theme of the important day

World Elephant Day 2022: Significance

Poaching, habitat loss and man-animal conflict are some of the issues elephants have to endure. African elephants are listed as ‘vulnerable’ and Asian elephants as ‘endangered’ on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list of threatened species. 

Elephants are the world’s largest land animals. An adult elephant can reach 3 m tall and weigh up to 7,500 kg.

The giant animals lives on an average of 50-70 years wild. It needs up to 150 kg of food per day. They communicate through vibrations and their tucks are actually teeth. 

READ | International Youth Day: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to generate awareness

In India, the elephant is a revered animal. We must come together to make the world a safe place for elephants. 

Let us not deprive our future generations and come together to save elephants. 

On the World Elephant Day 2022, we should pledge to protect the jumbos. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: Buying houses in Gautam Buddh Nagar gets expensive; here's why
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.