World Diabetes Day 2023 theme, significance: Key differences between Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes

The theme for World Diabetes Day 2023 is 'Access to Diabetes Care.'

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 11:59 AM IST

Every year on November 14, 2023, the world observes World Diabetes Day. This day serves as a platform to discuss diabetes as a global public health concern and to determine what steps, both individually and collectively, should be taken to improve the disease's diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

It was created by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The theme for World Diabetes Day 2023 is 'Access to Diabetes Care.'

Diabetes is a chronic illness that develops when the body is unable to control blood sugar levels. Diabetes comes in two basic varieties: type-1 and type-2. 

Type 1 diabetes

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic condition that is also known as insulin-dependent. In type 1 diabetes, the pancreas makes less or no insulin. The insulin hormone allows glucose (sugar) which produces energy. The exact cause of type 1 diabetes is still unknown. However, the possible cause of type 1 diabetes could be genetics and other environmental factors. 

Type 1 Diabetes Symptoms:

  • Feeling more thirsty than usual
  • Frequent urinating
  • Bed-wetting in children 
  • Feeling very hungry
  • Losing weight drastically
  • Feeling irritable or mood swings
  • Feeling tired and weak
  • Blurry vision

Type 2 Diabetes

Type 2 diabetes mainly happens due to lifestyle changes. It occurs when the body is not able to produce enough insulin to function properly. Type 2 diabetes can not be cure. however, there are chances to reverse the condition to a point where you do not require medication. Type 2 diabetes can be treated, and sometimes reversed, with dietary interventions.

Type 2 Diabetes Symptoms: 

  • Excessive thirst
  • Frequent urination
  • Increased hunger
  • Drastic weight loss
  • Fatigue
  • Blurred vision
  • Slow-healing sores
  • Frequent infections
  • Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet
  • Areas of darkened skin, usually in the armpits and neck
