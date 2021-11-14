World Diabetes Day 2021: Theme, significance and home remedies to keep sugar levels in check

World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year across the globe on November 14, to spread awareness about the common yet lethal disease.

Diabetes is a common disease across the globe, but the people suffering through it face difficulties in their everyday lives. Thus, World Diabetes Day is celebrated every year on November 14 to spread awareness about the disease and also to recognize those who battle with the disease every day.

World Diabetes Day is celebrated on November 14 to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Frederick Banting, who discovered the insulin hormone along with Charles Herbert Best in 1922. According to researchers, over 430 million people across the world suffer from diabetes.

World Diabetes Day 2021: Theme and significance

This year, the theme of World Diabetes Day 2021 is “Access to Diabetes Care – If Not Now, When?” The message associated with this year’s theme is to make sure that everyone has proper access to diabetes care and treatments. As per experts, millions of people with diabetes around the world do not have access to diabetes care.

The significance behind celebrating World Diabetes Day 2021 is to promote the learning associated with diabetes and its treatments. It also focuses on drawing attention to the daily struggles of a person suffering from diabetes, and how one can control their sugar levels.

World Diabetes Day 2021: Home remedies to control blood sugar levels

One should have bitter gourd juice every day on an empty stomach and also incorporate it into your everyday meals at least once a day.

One can add cinnamon to their beverages or baked goods in small amounts. For severe cases, one can have one to two tablespoons of cinnamon mixed with warm water every day.

It is recommended that one should eat one to two tablespoons of powdered fenugreek seeds with milk every day to control sugar levels.

One can add one spoon of amla juice to their daily cup of bitter gourd juice, as it is rich in vitamin C and helps regulate the functioning of the pancreas.

One can also soak ten to fifteen leaves in a glass of water overnight, and have the water on an empty stomach every day.

Jamuns can also be ingested by people hoping to control their sugar levels as it contains several vitamins and properties that regulate insulin levels in the body.

Note: It is recommended that if you have blood sugar-related issues and are experiencing symptoms of diabetes, you should seek professional medical help immediately.