World Day of War Orphans: History and significance you need to know

Representational image

Childhood is a golden moment in our life of all of us when we do not have any tension about anything. We spend this moment of our life very comfortably and happily. On the other hand, millions of children are unable to spend their childhood well due to illness, poverty, war and other conflicts.

War Orphans Day is observed globally every year on 6 January. The day holds great significance as it aims to raise awareness about the plight of a vulnerable group.

Why is it celebrated?

This day is celebrated to address the children who have lost their parents in the war.

The day aims to spread awareness and address the plight faced by orphans of war or children in conflict. Also, children growing up in orphanages often face emotional and social discrimination. It has become a worldwide humanitarian and social crisis which is increasing day by day. The day highlights the lives of many children who are affected by the consequences of war and are left without families and take steps for a better future for themselves.

History of War Orphan Day

According to UNICEF, an orphan is “a child under the age of 18 who has lost a parent”. According to a report, the World Day for War Organization was started by the French organization, SOS Enfants en Détres.

In many countries that have become war zones, their citizens have to face the hardships of war without any alternative. Neglected children who are left without families are among the war victims who face the most hardships as they have no one to take care of them.

Most orphans usually live with a living relative, often their grandparents. However, there are many who do not have any relatives to take care of them. In such cases, the chances of the child being neglected are high.

World War Orphan day: Know why this day is celebrated?

It is possible that factors such as malnutrition can weaken their bodies and make them more prone to infections. In addition to emotional trauma, children living in war zones are also made targets of violence and are more likely to be injured. About half of the civilians affected by wars are children. If an orphan is the eldest of siblings, then he has to take responsibility for his younger siblings as well.

Individuals who wish to mark this day can spread awareness about the need to keep war orphans safe and contribute towards the welfare of children living in conflict zones.