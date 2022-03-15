World Consumer Rights Day 2022: Know history, significance in India

World Consumer Rights Day is celebrated on March 15 globally to raise global awareness about consumer rights and needs, demand that consumer rights are protected, protest market abuses.

World Consumer Rights Day: History

World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by United States President John F Kennedy’s address to the US Congress on March 15, 1962, on consumer rights. He was the first world leader to do so. World Consumer Rights Day is being celebrated since 1983 on that very day.

Source: NCDRC

Data updated till August 31, 2021

World Consumer Right: Theme

This year, the Membership of Consumers International – 200 consumer groups in 100 countries – selected “Fair Digital Finance” as the global theme. By 2024, digital banking consumers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion.

World Consumer Right: Indian context

Consumer grievances in India are addressed by the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, a quasi-judicial commission set up in 1988 under the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. The commission is headed by a sitting or retired judge of the Supreme Court.