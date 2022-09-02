World Coconut Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme, interesting facts about multipurpose fruit nariyal

File Photo

Today, September 2, is celebrated as World Coconut Day. This day is observed to highlight the importance of coconuts and spread information about their various advantages. Coconuts are one of the most popular and multipurpose fruits in the world. The drink is not only naturally sweet but also provides a boost of hydration and several important nutrients to the body. Many believe that coconut water also aids weight loss because of its nutrient qualities with fairly low calories.

For the unversed, coconut is a member of the drupe family and is mostly found in tropical countries. This fruit is most popular in the Asian-Pacific region.

World Coconut Day 2022: History and Significance

The coconut palm is frequently referred to as the “tree of life" because of its multipurpose use as food, medicine, and cosmetics, among others. The first world coconut day was observed on September 2, 2009, by the Asia Pacific Coconut Community (APCC) to spread awareness of the value of coconuts and their impact on society.

Since then, the UN-ESCAP (United Nations Economic and Social Commission for the Asia Pacific) has authorised the APCC to celebrate this day each year on September 2.

With the help of the Coconut Development Board (CDB), World Coconut Day is observed in several Indian states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Goa, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Orissa, etc.

World Coconut Day 2022 Theme

The World Coconut Day theme for the year 2022 is "Growing Coconut for a Better Future and Life".

World Coconut Day 2022: Facts about the versatile coconut

The name "coconut comes from the Portuguese word “coco," which means “head or skull". It reportedly originated somewhere in the Indo-Malayan area.

The coconut tree is scientifically known as Cocos nucifera and can reach a height of 82 feet.

Coconuts can float in the water.

India, Indonesia, and the Philippines produce the most coconuts in the world.

People all around the world (especially in India) burn coconut husks as they naturally repulse mosquitoes.

The coconut tree is known as “kalpavriksha," or “tree of heaven" in Sanskrit as it provides all that is required for survival.