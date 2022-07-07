World Chocolate Day 2022: Does chocolate lower the risk of heart disease, all you need to know

World Chocolate Day: It's believed that consuming dark chocolate lowers the risk of heart diseases. Here are some of the health benefits of chocolate.

Chocolate is like an enchantress that has both men and women under its spell. Chocolates are irresistible and have a special place in our lives. People across the world celebrate its existence on July 7. However, World Chocolate is celebrated on different days in various countries. The second-largest producer of Cocoa, Ghana, celebrates it on February 14 while it is celebrated on October 28 in the US.

If you are a health freak or feeling guilty for having a piece of chocolate, well fret no more. We have enlisted a list of health benefits of chocolate.

Here are some of the health benefits of chocolate:

- Chocolates are known for being stress busters. incorporating dark chocolates into dit may help you relax. Dark chocolates have flavonols that benefit brain function and have neuroprotective effects. Dark chocolates help to adjust better and ease anxiety.

- Chocolate helps release happy neurotransmitters in the brain such as endorphins, serotonin, and other opiates.

- Dark chocolates reduce blood pressure and lower your risk of heart disease. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants which help in fighting inflammation and protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

- Chocolate prevents the problem of high blood pressure among adults.

- Milk chocolate could be helpful in burning body fat, says a study published in the journal FASEB. On the other hand, dark chocolate could be beneficial in losing weight through several mechanisms like hunger, appetite, and uplifting mood. Chocolates could improve metabolism and help you burn calories. So, yes, Dark Chocolate can aid in weight loss.