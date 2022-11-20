Search icon
World Children's Day: Why is it celebrated on November 20?

World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 07:55 AM IST

World Children's Day: Why is it celebrated on November 20? (photo: Pixabay)

World Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 20 to remember the day in 1959 when the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Child. It is also the date in 1989 when UNGA adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. The World Children's Day 2022 theme is 'Inclusion, For Every Child'.

 

 

The day is observed to raise awareness of children’s rights, and their level of living standards. The day is also observed to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children's welfare. World Children’s Day was first established in 1954 as Universal Children's Day.

Since 1990, World Children's Day also marks the anniversary of the date that UNGA adopted both the Declaration and the Convention on children's rights.

