World Children's Day 2022: History, significance and theme of this special day

Photo: Pixabay

Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 14, in India, but do you know when Children's Day is celebrated in other countries around the world? Whether children are from India or other countries, children are the future of society. World Children's Day is celebrated every year on November 20, in all countries to enforce better education, health and well-being of the future of children.

The United Nations General Assembly declared the rights of the child, on this day. At the same time, many international organizations are working for the rights of children. The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) is also working towards child development and welfare.

World Children's Day 2022: History

Celebrating World Children's Day started in 1954. Universal Children's Day was celebrated for the first time on November 20, 1954. Since then, this day was fixed as Children's Day or Universal Children's Day was celebrated every year on this day.

In 1959, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. November 20, also marks the anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. That's why it was decided to celebrate this day as Children's Day.

World children's Day: Significance

Every year November 20, is celebrated as World Children's Day. This day, it was decided to give rights to children as well as adults. Since then, Children's Day is celebrated as the anniversary of child rights. This year Child Rights Week is being celebrated from 14th November to 20th November.

World Children's Day 2022: Theme

UNICEF is creating Child Rights Week. The theme of World Children's Day 2022 is 'Inclusion, for every child'. On the occasion of World Children's Day in India, the country's iconic buildings like Rashtrapati Bhavan, Parliament House, State Legislative Assembly buildings and historical monuments will be illuminated with #GoBlue lights.