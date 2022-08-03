Search icon
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: Know this year's theme, its significance

This year's theme for World Breastfeeding Week is 'Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support.’ Know why its important -

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:35 PM IST

Pixabay

Breastfeeding is extremely important for the healthy growth and development of an infant. And is an overwhelming experience for a mother. 
Therefore every year  World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated to emphasize regular breastfeeding for babies. 

WBW started in 1992, with annual themes including healthcare systems, women and work, community support, ecology, economy, science, education, and human rights. Since then it is celebrated every year in the month of August for one week.

Objective behind WBW

The celebration of World Breastfeeding Week serves to unite the breastfeeding community and increase public support for breastfeeding.

People need to be aware of the benefits of breastfeeding. According to a report provided by WHO, 2 out of 3 children are not breastfed. Therefore, it makes it more crucial to mark this day. 

Mothers are recommended to breastfeed their children for 6 months post birth. Antibodies found in breast milk aid the infant's defense against germs and viruses. 

The chances of developing ear infections, respiratory conditions, or diarrhea in infants who have been breastfed for six months are nil. Babies who are breastfed have a lower risk of developing asthma or allergies.

WBW Theme this year

Every year, WABA designs a new theme and slogan to represent World Breastfeeding Week. The theme is meant to emphasize and bring awareness to a particular aspect of breastfeeding while building upon the topics of the past. 

This year the Theme for WBW is  ‘Step Up for Breastfeeding: Educate and Support.’ By urging organizations and nations to create safeguards for breastfeeding, this topic hopes to increase breastfeeding awareness.

