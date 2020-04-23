World Book Day 2020: History, theme & list of must-reads before you die

In 1995, UNESCO decided that World Book and Copyright Day would be celebrated on 23rd April to celebrate prominent literary figures like William Shakespeare's whose birth and death anniversary fall on this day, along with Miguel de Cervantes and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega's death anniversary.

Presently reading has either become an extinct interest or literature and strong fiction has given way to an infantile obsession with vampires, mythological figures, and chic stories that are laced with mediocre language.

This is because today, numerous alternate forms of entertainment are available which requires far less concentration and involvement than reading. World Book Day is a good chance to turn the pages of evergreen classics and bring back the reading habit.

History

The idea to celebrate World Book Day was first conceived by Valencian writer Vicente Clavel Andres to pay tribute the renowned author, Miguel de Cervantes (best-known for Don Quixote), first on his birth anniversary, October 7, followed by his death anniversary, April 23 this date is also the death anniversary of prominent authors such as William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega.

World Book Day 2020 theme

This year Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur is chosen to be the World Book Capital for 2020. There are four themes for World Book Day 2020...

1. Reading in all its forms

2. Development of the book industry infrastructure

3. Inclusiveness and digital accessibility

4. Empowerment of children through reading

Ask a bibliophile about their favourite book and there’s a good chance they will shake their head and protest — ‘There are so many! How do I choose just one?’.

So, we have created a list of books for people who have survived the reading apocalypse that they must read before they die!