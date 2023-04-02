World Autism Awareness Day 2023: History, significance, theme and more

Representational Image

World Autism Awareness Day is promoted on April 2 each year. Awareness of autism as a condition and solidarity with individuals who struggle with it are the goals of this observance. On this day, autistic groups from all around the world join forces to improve the lives of those whose lives have been touched by autism in any way, including via research, diagnosis, treatment, and acceptance.

According to the World Health Organization, autism is a part of a spectrum of disorders that affect brain development and manifest in a wide range of symptoms. In addition to troublesome behaviours like insomnia and self-injury, people with autism often have co-occurring disorders including epilepsy, depression, anxiety, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: History

To bring attention to the need to assist enhance the quality of life of persons with autism so that they may enjoy full and meaningful lives as an essential part of society, the United Nations General Assembly unanimously designated April 2 as International Autism Awareness Day.

The Convention on the Rights of People with Disabilities, which affirms the idea of universal human rights for everyone, comes into effect in 2008. Its aim is to promote respect for the inherent dignity of people with disabilities by promoting the full and equal enjoyment of all human rights and basic freedoms.

World Autism Awareness Day 2023: Theme

The goal of World Autism Awareness Day is to increase understanding of autism and acceptance of autistic persons in all aspects of society and the workplace. The topic for 2023 is "Transforming the narrative: Contributions at home, at work, in the arts, and in policymaking."

What is Autism ?

Autism is a lifelong neurological disorder with onset in early infancy that does not discriminate on the basis of race, socioeconomic class, or gender. The phrase "Autism Spectrum" is used to describe a broad set of symptoms. Individuals on the Spectrum have the right to equitable treatment and may contribute fully to society with the right kind of help and understanding.

Autistic people's skills and requirements might change over time. According to WHO, some persons with autism may function normally in society, while others have such severe difficulties that they will always need assistance.