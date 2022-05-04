World Asthma Day 2022: Know symptoms and factors that trigger the disease and remain healthy

(Image Source: File Photo)

We celebrated World Asthma Day 2022 on May 3. This day is celebrated to make people aware of this lung disease. Asthma is a serious disease related to the respiratory tract and lungs, where sometimes even life can also be lost if the patient does not get treatment at the right time.

The fact worth mentioning here is that anyone can contract this disease at any age, be it as child or adult. Every year, by celebrating 'World Asthma Day' under a special theme, an attempt is made to increase awareness about this disease among the people. This year the theme of the day was - Closing Gaps in Asthma Care.

Asthma is a long-lasting inflammatory disease that affects the airways of the lungs. In this, the person experiences symptoms like cough, problems in breathing, wheezing, chest tightness. It is not possible to cure it permanently, but by adopting some measures, the triggering of asthma symptoms can be controlled.

What is asthma

Due to swelling or inflammation in the airways, the passage of the respiratory tract gets constricted. When the passages of the canal become narrow, then asthma patients start having trouble breathing. Apart from this, the smooth muscles near the respiratory tract also become narrow. When the narrowing or contractility becomes more than the limit, then a whistling sound starts as a symptom of asthma.

Whenever any air passes through the narrowed passage, there is a whistling sound.

Factors that trigger asthma

Asthma is triggered mainly due to the air allergen (allergens present in the air). The most common allergens are dust and soil. Along with this, there may be allergies due to pollen, fungus, pet dander among others. Aeroallergen are a common cause which causes or can trigger asthma symptoms.

Apart from this, the symptoms of asthma can be seen due to pollution and viral infections. When the viral infection gets cured, the respiratory tract becomes inflamed many times, which is called post viral bronchitis. Due to this, the symptoms of asthma and bronchitis can increase.

Apart from this, exercise-induced asthma also occurs in some people. Asthma symptoms may increase during exercise in such cases. Changes in weather can also cause asthma in some people, which is called seasonal asthma. In this, the symptoms increase due to change in weather. Many times, there is stress, anxiety, emotionally disturbed causes due to which asthma can also increase.

Asthma has nothing to do with age

Asthma can occur at any age - from children, youth to adults. If the disease happens during an early age, it is called childhood asthma. This disease can happen to a person of any age.

Asthma prevention and treatment

Asthma cannot be cured permanently but working on its triggers can keep it under control. For this, a person suffering from asthma should stay away from dust and soil. Do not allow dust to settle on the carpet or other things in the house.

Clean the sheets, pillow covers in hot water. Stay away from allergens. By doing this, the symptoms of asthma can be avoided from being triggered. Lung function tests and pulmonary function tests are done to determine whether there is asthma or not.

If you are not seeing the symptoms of asthma, then it does not mean that you should stop taking medicines on your own. Do not stop taking medicines without a doctor's advice.